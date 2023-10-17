During her removal process Mkhwebane was represented by advocate Dali Mpofu, who is a senior EFF member.
The former public protector said she joined the party because she believed in its stance on land and state banks.
“Our people are landless and the EFF is saying it will make sure they will expropriate the land without compensation,” said Mkhwebane.
“I was approached by several political parties and several leaders, and when I was recruited to join the EFF I could relate to the seven cardinal pillars.
“I believe in the issue of controlling the centres of economy, I believe in nationalisation of mines. I believe in the fact that the South African Reserve Bank needs to change its mandate. The mandate should be to the benefit of South Africans.
“I think I will be contributing a lot [to the party]. I am an expert in good governance and service delivery-related issues.”
Here are some reactions from social media:
POLL | Is former public protector Mkhwebane’s dive into politics a good move?
Image: File/ Leila Dougan
Former public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has moved to make the EFF, the party which fought for her in parliament during her impeachment process, her political home.
Mkhwebane was removed from her position last month after a section 194 committee recommended she be ousted on the grounds of incompetence and misconduct.
During her impeachment in parliament the EFF defended Mkhwebane, saying her removal was discriminatory.
Mkhwebane announced her move into politics and joining the red berets at a press conference in Kwaggafontein, Mpumalanga, on Monday.
The EFF welcomed Mkhwebane, saying: “EFF continues to celebrate advocate Mkhwebane as one of the most successful public protectors of our democracy and views her abrupt removal as an act of hatred of a black woman.”
During her removal process Mkhwebane was represented by advocate Dali Mpofu, who is a senior EFF member.
The former public protector said she joined the party because she believed in its stance on land and state banks.
“Our people are landless and the EFF is saying it will make sure they will expropriate the land without compensation,” said Mkhwebane.
“I was approached by several political parties and several leaders, and when I was recruited to join the EFF I could relate to the seven cardinal pillars.
“I believe in the issue of controlling the centres of economy, I believe in nationalisation of mines. I believe in the fact that the South African Reserve Bank needs to change its mandate. The mandate should be to the benefit of South Africans.
“I think I will be contributing a lot [to the party]. I am an expert in good governance and service delivery-related issues.”
Here are some reactions from social media:
MORE:
WATCH | It’s ‘fighter’ Busisiwe Mkhwebane now as former public protector joins EFF
Mkhwebane could be made to repay R2.1m for her accommodation, parliament hears
‘Majority vote to remove me should’ve been for land expropriation’: Mkhwebane reacts to her removal
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos