Velenkosini Hlabisa fills seat of late Mangosuthu Buthelezi in parliament

17 October 2023 - 16:46 By SINESIPHO SCHRIEBER
IFP president Velenkosini Hlabisa will be filling the seat of the late Mangosuthu Buthelezi in parliament. File photo.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

IFP president Velenkosini Hlabisa will fill the seat of the longest-serving MP, the late Mangosuthu Buthelezi, in parliament. 

Buthelezi, who was the founder of the IFP, died last month at the age of 95. 

IFP spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa announced on Monday that Hlabisa would fill Buthelezi's vacant position. Though Hlabisa was elected party president in 2019 and replaced Buthelezi, he remained an MPL in KwaZulu-Natal.

Buthelezi became an MP in 1994, a position he held for 29 years until his death. 

Parliament speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, shortly after Buthelezi's passing, described him as a “guiding light” in the National Assembly.

“His presence was a source of wisdom that consistently guided our work in parliament,” Mapisa-Nqakula said.   

“As South Africa's longest-serving minister of home affairs, he navigated the complexities of governance during the presidencies of Nelson Mandela and Thabo Mbeki, earning the role of acting president on numerous occasions. His profound understanding of governance matters left an indelible mark on our country's political landscape.” 

TimesLIVE

