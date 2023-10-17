The department of international relations and co-operation is holding a memorial service for former deputy minister Aziz Pahad on Tuesday in Pretoria.
Pahad died on September 27 at the age of 82. Speakers expected to address the mourners include Dirco minister Naledi Pandor, Pahad's spouse, Angina Pahad, and former colleague and friend Sidney Mufamadi.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Aziz Pahad memorial service
TimesLIVE
