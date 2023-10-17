Politics

WATCH | Aziz Pahad memorial service

17 October 2023 - 11:35 By TIMESLIVE
The department of international relations and co-operation is holding a memorial service for former deputy minister Aziz Pahad on Tuesday in Pretoria.

Pahad died on September 27 at the age of 82. Speakers expected to address the mourners include Dirco minister Naledi Pandor, Pahad's spouse, Angina Pahad, and former colleague and friend Sidney Mufamadi.

Struggle stalwart Aziz Pahad dies aged 82

Struggle stalwart and former MP Aziz Goolam Hoosein Pahad passed away on Wednesday evening. He was 82.
2 weeks ago

Aziz Pahad was a hardworking public servant and astute diplomat with a 'lack of ego': Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has described former deputy foreign minister Aziz Pahad as a "legendary networker", a hardworking public servant and astute ...
2 weeks ago

'Fight for truly nonracial SA must continue,' Lesufi tells mourners at funeral of Aziz Pahad

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi says the fight for a truly nonracial South Africa must continue.
2 weeks ago
