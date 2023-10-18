“South Africa condemns the killing of civilians in Palestine and Israel. The targeting of civilians in armed conflicts is in violation of international humanitarian law and Geneva Conventions,” it said.
“The continual bombardment of civilian targets, the denial of the civilian population of Gaza of water, food, fuel and electricity is prohibited under international humanitarian law and by Geneva Conventions.
“The bombing of the Al-Ahli Arab Baptist Hospital in Gaza is the most blatant violation of international humanitarian law.
“Doctors are operating without anaesthetics and do not have the medical equipment or supplies to treat victims.
“The suffering of children and their parents are unspeakable and unfathomable in this day and age and there must be consequences for these actions. Otherwise the international structures established to maintain international peace and security have failed.
“The Al-Ahli Arab Baptist Hospital is one of 22 hospitals in northern Gaza ordered by the Israeli military to evacuate patients and staff within 24 hours or be responsible for the consequences.”
South Africa criticises bombing of Gaza hospital, attacks on civilians
Image: MUATH FREIJ/Reuters
The South African government on Wednesday condemned the killing of civilians in Palestine and Israel.
This after the bombing of the Al-Ahli Arab Baptist Hospital on Tuesday killed hundreds of people.
“Just as the attack by Hamas on civilians in Israel was abhorrent, there are no words to express South Africa’s condemnation of Israel’s bombing of the Al-Ahli Arab Baptist Hospital on October 17, killing more than 500 people and injuring more than 1,000,” the department of international relations and co-operation (Dirco) said.
Hamas leader sends SOS to Naledi Pandor over humanitarian aid
The condemnation comes amid escalating tensions in the Middle East which has killed thousands and left hundreds of thousands displaced and in need of humanitarian aid.
Reuters reported Israel blamed the blast on a failed rocket launch by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group, which denied responsibility.
Palestinian officials said an Israeli air strike hit the hospital, with the Palestinian Authority's health minister accusing Israel of causing a “massacre”.
Dirco said the targeting of a hospital, which is considered a “safe haven” under international humanitarian law, is a “war crime”.
“South Africa condemns the killing of civilians in Palestine and Israel. The targeting of civilians in armed conflicts is in violation of international humanitarian law and Geneva Conventions,” it said.
“The continual bombardment of civilian targets, the denial of the civilian population of Gaza of water, food, fuel and electricity is prohibited under international humanitarian law and by Geneva Conventions.
“The bombing of the Al-Ahli Arab Baptist Hospital in Gaza is the most blatant violation of international humanitarian law.
“Doctors are operating without anaesthetics and do not have the medical equipment or supplies to treat victims.
“The suffering of children and their parents are unspeakable and unfathomable in this day and age and there must be consequences for these actions. Otherwise the international structures established to maintain international peace and security have failed.
“The Al-Ahli Arab Baptist Hospital is one of 22 hospitals in northern Gaza ordered by the Israeli military to evacuate patients and staff within 24 hours or be responsible for the consequences.”
Ramaphosa: ANC calls for immediate end to Hamas-Israel hostilities and return to negotiations
Hundreds of civilians were sheltering in the hospital when it was bombed as it was supposed to have been a safe haven, the department said.
“South Africa calls on the international community to end its indifference to the violations against the Palestinian people in Gaza and for the UN Security Council to take enforcement action to halt the unfolding genocide.
“South Africa calls for an immediate ceasefire and the immediate opening of a humanitarian corridor to allow in medicine, food and supplies.
“South Africa calls on Israel to cease its genocidal campaign against the Palestinians and open the water taps, provide food for civilians, electricity and fuel for the ambulances and hospitals.”
Dirco further called on International Criminal Court prosecutor Karim Ahmad Khan to signal his intent to investigate this matter, other war crimes and genocide in this conflict, as well as to include in his investigation the liability of those aiding and abetting these crimes.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Gaza hospital strike kills hundreds as Palestinians, Israelis blame each other
Israeli strikes on Gaza intensify as humanitarian crisis deepens
Biden to visit Israel as Gaza war deepens humanitarian crisis
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos