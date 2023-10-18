Politics

WATCH | ANC's Fikile Mbalula briefs media

18 October 2023 - 11:11 By TIMESLIVE
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula is briefing media on the outcomes of the party's meeting at the weekend.

His briefing is expected to focus on ailing state-owned enterprises and the party's 2024 election strategy.

