Politics

WATCH | Parliament releases report of its investigation into 2022 fire

18 October 2023 - 12:05 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Secretary of parliament Xolile George is briefing the media on the outcomes of an investigation related to the 2022 fire that gutted buildings in the parliamentary precinct in Cape Town. 

A fire broke out on January 2 and burnt for three days. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Parliament CEO Xolile George’s pay rise shocker

Speaker and NCOP chair quietly approve 70% increase, then lie about it.
News
1 week ago

'Parliament arsonist' Zandile Mafe disputes expert reports on his ability to follow trial proceedings

The man accused of setting fire to the National Assembly building has disputed expert opinions that he was not aware of his actions when he ...
News
1 month ago

'Slightly delayed' lifestyle audit on ministers to be concluded soon, says Ramaphosa

The compulsory national lifestyle audit process, which hit a snag due to a change in service providers, will be concluded soon, President Cyril ...
Politics
1 month ago

DA government in Western Cape snubs Cosatu memorandum

Motlatsi Tsubane, chairperson of Cosatu in the Western Cape, fumed after the DA government failed to send a representative to receive the trade union ...
Politics
3 months ago

Fire-gutted parliament set to reopen by 2025 at a cost of R2bn

Reconstruction of fire-gutted parliament buildings in Cape Town should be finished by 2025, more than three years after a blaze destroyed large parts ...
Politics
7 months ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. RECORDED | Parliament releases report of its investigation into 2022 fire Politics
  2. RECORDED | ANC's Fikile Mbalula briefs media Politics
  3. Some superior courts have worse fire hazards than the Joburg high court, office ... Politics
  4. It would be the best, says Mkhwebane on possibility of being deployed to ... Politics
  5. DA in KZN hands 'proof of corruption' to Special Investigating Unit Politics

Latest Videos

Deadly hospital airstrike threatens to escalate Israel-Hamas conflict
Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink shuts down 'unhygienic' spaza shops selling food