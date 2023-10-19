Politics

Minister in the presidency briefs media on cabinet meeting

19 October 2023 - 09:17 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni is briefing media on the outcomes of Wednesday's cabinet meeting.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

ANC not afraid of Pravin, but ministers can't be axed willy-nilly

The party cannot afford to remove its ministers so close to elections, says Mbalula
Politics
1 day ago

SA and Netherlands to strengthen bilateral ties during state visit

The Netherlands is a major investor in the South African economy and a significant trading partner of the country.
News
13 hours ago

TONY LEON | SA’s economic crisis began gradually and then suddenly it was upon us

The costs of government borrowing to fund its limitless appetites is turning our economy into a dystopian horror show
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

ONKGOPOTSE JJ TABANE | SOEs are in a big mess — who is to blame?

We have to go back to the drawing board about the architecture of our state to create a capable government
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Scopa questions differences in reports on Gauteng's financial governance Politics
  2. Sparks fly as MPs debate Kholeka Gcaleka's nomination for public protector job Politics
  3. ActionSA takes on Durban ICC on alleged funds abuse Politics
  4. Cabinet wants ICC to probe Gaza hospital bombing that killed more than 500 ... Politics
  5. South Africa's coalition future revealed as ANC support dips: Survey Politics

Latest Videos

Dashcam captures moment US man attacks officer before being shot
'The Oscars definitely brought us together': Jada Pinkett Smith addresses ...