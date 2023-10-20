Courtesy of SABC
President Cyril Ramaphosa is visiting the North West on Friday to assess progress made in implementing commitments made by the government during his presidential imbizo.
The visit will take place in the JB Marks local municipality.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH LIVE | Ramaphosa hosts presidential imbizo in North West
Courtesy of SABC
President Cyril Ramaphosa is visiting the North West on Friday to assess progress made in implementing commitments made by the government during his presidential imbizo.
The visit will take place in the JB Marks local municipality.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Attorney's road fund theft case awaits decision by prosecutions director
Zama zamas: Police are zooming in on ‘big guns’, says Bheki Cele
‘Business consortium’ members allegedly linked to protests get R1k bail each
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos