Politics

City of Joburg debt collectors unpaid despite collecting R500m in 6 months, says DA

24 October 2023 - 10:27
Sisanda Mbolekwa Politics reporter
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Johannesburg finance MMC Dada Morero, in charge of the city's coffers.
Johannesburg finance MMC Dada Morero, in charge of the city's coffers.
Image: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day

The DA has alleged at least 93 debt collection companies appointed by the City of Johannesburg have not been paid for six months, despite collecting half a billion rand for the city.

Party whip Belinda Echeozonjoku said her party has long warned that Joburg is on the brink of collapse — a clear indication being the ever-growing list of unpaid suppliers.

“In a meeting held last week between the city group finance department and the debt collectors, the city informed them that despite the R500m they had collected in January and February, they would not be compensated for services rendered,” she said.

The motivation behind the city’s illegal use of Johannesburg metro police department (JMPD) roadblocks as a means of rates and tax collection was now evident, said Echeozonjoku.

Last month, the finance department announced the commencement of a controversial city-led pilot project to issue outstanding municipal rates bills at metro policing roadblocks.

City of Joburg considers cutting ‘problematic areas’ from power grid

The city of Joburg is mulling drastic measures to deal with residents and businesses in "problematic areas" who make it difficult for its officials ...
News
1 week ago

These were not the only reports indicating the city's ailing financial standing, according to the DA.

“Yesterday, reports surfaced that yet another creditor, Afrirent — rendering refuse collection services — has not been paid. Refuse will thus soon go uncollected.”

The DA caucus leader said the nonpayment of suppliers meant that basic service delivery collapses and delayed responses from Joburg Water and other entities have become the norm.

“Among other projects halted, Region E projects halted due to nonpayment are Linbro Park landfill site upgrade and Klipfontein View road rehabilitation.”

The party vowed to uncover the saga and announced the submission of a Promotion of Access to Information Act (PAIA) request to know how much revenue, debt collectors collected on behalf of the city between January and June.

“We will also be posing questions to the MMC of finance to ensure transparency. Any questions that do not get a sufficient reply will be met with a PAIA request. Residents of Johannesburg deserve to have a functioning government.”

City of Joburg in R2.9m catering and hospitality debt

Finance department dismisses claims city is broke, says non-payment is a ‘delay’.
Politics
2 weeks ago

Finance MMC Dada Morero said there was a reason behind the delays, which was communicated to the debt collectors

As a key step in stabilising the city’s electronic billing system, database maintenance was carried out in February and March and as a result, internal vetting, and confirmation of actual collection on overdue accounts done by the panellists could not be carried out.

“This was further delayed by year-end processes after which internal vetting processes were started and finalised in September. The above-mentioned was continuously communicated to the debt collection companies.

“The City of Johannesburg, like any organisation, ensures it pays its creditors as and when invoices are due — and like any other organisation, the city depends on the collection of rates, taxes and services such as water and electricity, billed monthly,” he said.

Joburg was on a drive to ensure a stable and sustainable city, Morero added.

The reality is that collections have been under pressure for several years and targets have not been met since 2017. Key interventions have been put into place since February 2023 to address this issue.

“We have seen progress on various collections initiatives, that has resulted in an increase in revenue during the fourth quarter of the 2022/2023 financial year, which is higher than in the previous three quarters, which were controlled by the previous administration.”

TimesLIVE

MORE:

WATCH | Water challenges update in the City of Johannesburg

Johannesburg Water and the office of the MMC for environment and infrastructure services are briefing media about the water problems in Johannesburg.
News
1 week ago

Dry taps, stinking toilets and morning showers: life in Lenasia South amid water crisis

Neighbouring informal settlements that have allegedly illegally connected to the city’s infrastructure have made the water supply worse, say residents
News
1 week ago

Gauteng health denies Helen Joseph, Rahima Moosa owe City Power R30m

The Gauteng health department on Friday said it was up to date with its electricity bill, denying claims two of its healthcare facilities owe City ...
News
2 weeks ago

Gone with the wind: No sign of recovery for R77m stolen from financially crippled City of Tshwane

Financial records reveal how funds were looted from city’s community safety department through a BEE fronting scheme and used to fund the lavish ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. 'Play your hearts out!': Ramaphosa wishes the Springboks well ahead of final Politics
  2. LISTEN | Songezo Zibi flattered by other parties using Rise Mzansi’s slogan Politics
  3. LISTEN | Zille wouldn’t greet me: Maimane on bad blood, claims top presidential ... Politics
  4. Ramaphosa to assess steps taken to improve service delivery in Emfuleni Politics
  5. 'We deploy only the best': Mashatile defends ANC cadre deployment policy Politics

Latest Videos

'Elizabedi' & RG Snyman randomly run into singing Springbok fans in Paris
Death toll expected to rise in Maine shooting as police hunt for 'person of ...