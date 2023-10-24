Politics

SACP Red October to focus on boycott of Israel products

ANC in KZN, alliance partners and concerned organisations announce solidarity march for Palestine on Thursday

24 October 2023 - 15:20
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Sheikh Rafeek Hassen from People Against Oppression, ANC KwaZulu-Natal provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo and Rev Ntuthuko Nkosi of Evangelical Lutheran Church in South Africa during a media briefing about a planned march on Thursday in solidarity with the people of Palestine.
Sheikh Rafeek Hassen from People Against Oppression, ANC KwaZulu-Natal provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo and Rev Ntuthuko Nkosi of Evangelical Lutheran Church in South Africa during a media briefing about a planned march on Thursday in solidarity with the people of Palestine.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

The tripartite alliance in KwaZulu-Natal has announced that the South African Communist Party's (SACP) annual Red October campaign will be marked by consumer boycotts targeting stores with links to Israel.

“We support the SACP as they embark on the Red October campaign. The campaign will be characterised by consumer boycotts targeting stores that have links with Israel,” ANC KZN secretary Bheki Mtolo said. 

On Tuesday the ANC, its alliance partners (the SACP, Cosatu and Sanco) and concerned organisations including the Palestinian Solidarity Network and religious leaders announced a solidarity march with Palestine to be held on Thursday. 

Mtolo said the alliance aims to mobilise consumers in the province to boycott products sourced from Israel amid its bombardment of Gaza and airstrikes on the occupied West Bank.

LISTEN | 'ANC resolution on Palestine and Israel not lip service': Mokonyane

ANC members took to the streets of Pretoria on Friday to march to the Israeli embassy in a show of solidarity with the people of Palestine.
Politics
1 week ago

The party proclaimed a focus on boycotts of “Israel companies, especially those that are producing agricultural products and have illegal operations in the land forcefully seized from Palestinians”. 

“We are encouraged that there is already a profiling of all stores and companies that have trade links with Israel and those that are providing services and operating in Palestine-owned land,” said Mtolo. 

“These must be targeted decisively, in addition, all deployees of the ANC — parliamentarians, ministers and deputy ministers, premiers, MECs, mayors and councillors — will be part of this boycott and campaign for a free Palestine. 

“We will hold hands and march together throughout the streets of Durban to show public disapproval of the ongoing onslaught against innocent children and women of Palestine.”

The march’s demands will include a resolution of the conflict, lasting peace, a UN presence in Gaza, the end of blockades and a humanitarian corridor for aid to Gaza.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

WATCH | 'Shoot to kill': Malema claims Hamas and Nelson Mandela are 'the same'

EFF leader Julius Malema claims Hamas' actions in Israel earlier this month, which left more than 1,000 men, women and children dead, were no ...
Politics
3 days ago

'When we take over in 2024 we will fund Hamas,' says Malema

EFF leader Julius Malema has vowed to fund Hamas if his party wins the 2024 elections.
Politics
4 days ago

A team sport with no rules or referee

South Africa has had its share of presidents who suffer from foot-in-mouth syndrome but none has been as embarrassing as the man Donald Trump likes ...
Opinion & Analysis
5 days ago

SA has special responsibility to push for a just peace in Gaza

Our negotiated peace remains an example for the people stuck in this terrible crisis, writes Imraan Buccus.
Opinion & Analysis
5 days ago

Ramaphosa calls on world leaders to 'stand on the side of peace' in Middle East conflict

The only way to bring about peace in the ongoing conflict in the Middle East is the fulfilment of the legitimate aspiration of the Palestinian people ...
Politics
6 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. 'Play your hearts out!': Ramaphosa wishes the Springboks well ahead of final Politics
  2. LISTEN | Songezo Zibi flattered by other parties using Rise Mzansi’s slogan Politics
  3. LISTEN | Zille wouldn’t greet me: Maimane on bad blood, claims top presidential ... Politics
  4. Ramaphosa to assess steps taken to improve service delivery in Emfuleni Politics
  5. 'We deploy only the best': Mashatile defends ANC cadre deployment policy Politics

Latest Videos

'Elizabedi' & RG Snyman randomly run into singing Springbok fans in Paris
Death toll expected to rise in Maine shooting as police hunt for 'person of ...