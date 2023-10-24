The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) is unveiling its communications campaign for the 2024 elections.
The commission said it would “raise awareness among the South African electorate and all stakeholders” about the upcoming elections, including:
- dates for the final registration weekend;
- requirements to register and to vote; and
- high-level timelines for the election.
LISTEN | 2024 elections: what you need to know
WATCH | Electoral Commission unveils road map to the 2024 elections
The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) is unveiling its communications campaign for the 2024 elections.
The commission said it would “raise awareness among the South African electorate and all stakeholders” about the upcoming elections, including:
LISTEN | 2024 elections: what you need to know
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
'When we take over in 2024 we will fund Hamas,' says Malema
Bail application of men implicated in ANC councillor Siyabonga Mkhize's death delayed by a month
South Africa's coalition future revealed as ANC support dips: Survey
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos