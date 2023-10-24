Politics

WATCH | Electoral Commission unveils road map to the 2024 elections

24 October 2023 - 10:12 By TIMESLIVE
The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) is unveiling its communications campaign for the 2024 elections.

The commission said it would “raise awareness among the South African electorate and all stakeholders” about the upcoming elections, including:

  • dates for the final registration weekend;
  • requirements to register and to vote; and
  • high-level timelines for the election.

