Impeached former public protector and new EFF member Busisiwe Mkhwebane spoke about her meetings with former president Jacob Zuma in an EFF podcast this week.
Mkhwebane said she was dismayed when Zuma was jailed, saying media painted him as a villain, and she called on him to join the EFF.
“President Zuma and I met for the first time when I was going to introduce myself as the public protector at a meet and greet. And thereafter, once or twice, [we had] a meeting.
“The issue of being jailed, it was horrible. There are a lot of accused people who stand in the dock for criminal matters, [but with him] there was no charge put to him [so he could not] plead guilty or not guilty. And he ended up being incarcerated, which is wrong. We can't do that.
“Yes, he should [join the EFF]. I'm calling on him to do that. But possibly the challenge might be, remember, a [former] president is receiving benefits and everything. So if he does [join the EFF] he will lose that,” she said.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Jacob Zuma must join EFF, says Mkhwebane in podcast
