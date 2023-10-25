Politics

WATCH | Jacob Zuma must join EFF, says Mkhwebane in podcast

25 October 2023 - 10:49 By TIMESLIVE VIDEO
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Impeached former public protector and new EFF member Busisiwe Mkhwebane spoke about her meetings with former president Jacob Zuma in an EFF podcast this week.

Mkhwebane said she was dismayed when Zuma was jailed, saying media painted him as a villain, and she called on him to join the EFF.

“President Zuma and I met for the first time when I was going to introduce myself as the public protector at a meet and greet. And thereafter, once or twice, [we had] a meeting.

“The issue of being jailed, it was horrible. There are a lot of accused people who stand in the dock for criminal matters, [but with him] there was no charge put to him [so he could not] plead guilty or not guilty. And he ended up being incarcerated, which is wrong. We can't do that.

“Yes, he should [join the EFF]. I'm calling on him to do that. But possibly the challenge might be, remember, a [former] president is receiving benefits and everything. So if he does [join the EFF] he will lose that,” she said.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

With four losses under his belt, Zuma prepares for round five against Downer and Maughan

While former president Jacob Zuma has lost four attempts at private prosecution, he is insisting the pair appear in court on November 1
News
2 days ago

JUSTICE MALALA | EFF’s new recruits paint a damning picture of the party

Instead of being a force for the poor, it is merely a wing of the maggots who tried to eat away at South Africa in the 2010s
Opinion & Analysis
5 days ago

CARTOON | What's in fighter Busisiwe Mkhwebane's CV?

Former public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane was sworn in as an MP on Friday.
Opinion & Analysis
5 days ago

SA's sickening cesspool of corruption only deepens with Mkhwebane as an MP

Busisiwe Mkhwebane, the disgraced former public protector fired for incompetence, is now an honourable member of parliament. It'd be funny if it ...
Opinion & Analysis
5 days ago

Former public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane sworn in as EFF MP

From announcing her membership of the party on Monday to being sworn in as a representative of the red berets in parliament on Friday — it was all in ...
Politics
1 week ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. 'Play your hearts out!': Ramaphosa wishes the Springboks well ahead of final Politics
  2. LISTEN | Songezo Zibi flattered by other parties using Rise Mzansi’s slogan Politics
  3. LISTEN | Zille wouldn’t greet me: Maimane on bad blood, claims top presidential ... Politics
  4. Ramaphosa to assess steps taken to improve service delivery in Emfuleni Politics
  5. 'We deploy only the best': Mashatile defends ANC cadre deployment policy Politics

Latest Videos

'Elizabedi' & RG Snyman randomly run into singing Springbok fans in Paris
Death toll expected to rise in Maine shooting as police hunt for 'person of ...