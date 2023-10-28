President Cyril Ramaphosa and French President Emmanuel Macron will meet on the sidelines of the 2023 Rugby World Cup final in Paris on Saturday.
Ramaphosa, who jetted off on Friday night to watch the Springboks' clash with the All Blacks on Saturday night, confirmed this, saying: “President Macron is the country's president and he will be at the final and I am sure we might be able to share a bench and exchange views and thoughts.
“We are on very good talking terms, we relate well to each other and of course we will also reflect about events that are going on in the world. So I am looking forward to going there and to meeting him.”
Ramaphosa said New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins would also be in attendance.
“It will be a very friendly interchange, though deep in our hearts we will be wishing the other one to lose.”
Ramaphosa wished the Springboks well ahead of the final, which kicks off at 9pm on Saturday night.
Ramaphosa, Macron to 'share a bench and exchange views' at RWC final
Image: GCIS.
President Cyril Ramaphosa and French President Emmanuel Macron will meet on the sidelines of the 2023 Rugby World Cup final in Paris on Saturday.
Ramaphosa, who jetted off on Friday night to watch the Springboks' clash with the All Blacks on Saturday night, confirmed this, saying: “President Macron is the country's president and he will be at the final and I am sure we might be able to share a bench and exchange views and thoughts.
“We are on very good talking terms, we relate well to each other and of course we will also reflect about events that are going on in the world. So I am looking forward to going there and to meeting him.”
Ramaphosa said New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins would also be in attendance.
“It will be a very friendly interchange, though deep in our hearts we will be wishing the other one to lose.”
Ramaphosa wished the Springboks well ahead of the final, which kicks off at 9pm on Saturday night.
“I am going there to encourage them as I did when I went to Japan [in the 2019 Rugby World Cup final]. I am going to encourage them and boost their morale and inform them that they are there representing 62-million South Africans.
“They must play their hearts out. They must give their all and make sure they score those tries and penalties and bring the cup home. I believe they are very confident and I will be looking at every player's eyes to see the level of confidence they have.”
He said he was going to encourage the “boys to fight a good fight and ensure they bring the cup home.
“I am going to tell them that they have the hopes and the wishes of our population and we will be cheering them and holding them up in prayer making sure that they emerge victorious.”
Ramaphosa said the South African flag will be flying high after the victory.
He also applauded the Proteas cricket team, “who are representing our country extremely well” and wished them “the greatest of luck” as they “battle other teams to make sure we emerge as the champions of the world as well”.
“So we are in a good space as South Africans and all that we need to do now is to stand behind our two teams and make sure they feel the weight of our support.”
TimesLIVE
MORE:
Boks won’t be gripped by fear in World Cup final against All Blacks, insists Cheslin Kolbe
'Play your hearts out!': Ramaphosa wishes the Springboks well ahead of final
Springboks a template for race relations in South Africa
At last, the climax is upon us — now we wait to see who'll come out on top
WATCH | John Smit’s eloquent breakdown of the Boks-All Blacks final
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos