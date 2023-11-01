Politics

President Cyril Ramaphosa appoints Kholeka Gcaleka as public protector

01 November 2023 - 10:10
Amanda Khoza Presidency reporter
Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka has replaced Busisiwe Mkhwebane as South Africa's public protector. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed advocate Kholeka Gcaleka as South Africa's public protector.

His office made the announcement on Wednesday.

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said: “President Cyril Ramaphosa has in terms of the constitution and on the recommendation of the National Assembly appointed advocate Nompilo Kholeka Gcaleka as public protector for a non-renewable term of seven years with effect from November 1 2023.

“The president wishes advocate Gcaleka well in her position and trusts she will serve the people of South Africa with honour and dedication.” 

The National Assembly voted in support of Gcaleka’s appointment last month. She needed 240 votes (60%) and 244 MPs (61%) voted in support of her appointment.

Gcaleka, who was appointed deputy public protector in January 2020, has been acting public protector since Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s suspension in June 2022.

Mkhwebane was impeached in September.

