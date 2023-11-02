President Cyril Ramaphosa is answering questions in the National Assembly on Thursday, a day after finance minister Enoch Godongwana delivered his medium-term budget policy statement.
According to the Presidency, some of the questions expected to be addressed by Ramaphosa relate to:
- the mandate of the South African Reserve Bank and its accountability to parliament;
- commissions of inquiry established by the president;
- combating violence against women and children;
- insights gained from Census 2022 for macroeconomic policy; and
- fiscal discipline within government.
“The president will also discuss the state of readiness of the South African National Defence Force and its capacity to fulfil its constitutional mandate,” the Presidency said.
WATCH LIVE | Ramaphosa answers questions in parliament
