POLL | Should the Springboks get a new name and emblem, as Malema argues?

Julius Malema's call for a new name and emblem for the Springboks has again sparked debate about the national team's ties to apartheid.
The EFF leader was addressing a party gathering at the Standard Bank Arena in Doornfontein, Johannesburg, on Sunday, as the Springboks were celebrated by thousands of people in East London after their Rugby World Cup (RWC) victory.
“We do not have a problem with rugby. We love rugby, but we do not love amabhokobhoko. Mabhokobhoko, die Bokke, Springbok is an apartheid symbol.
“You cannot say remove apartheid symbols and maintain the name Springbok and the emblem springbok, and the colours that were used during apartheid by white people. We support rugby, but not the one for Boers.
“The Springboks must fall. That national team ... we will get a new name and the new colours and the new emblem, which will represent our democracy.
“Why are we being forced to salute the emblem that was saluted by [former apartheid president DF] Malan, to salute the emblem that was saluted by [PW] Botha, by [Hendrik] Verwoerd, by [FW] De Klerk, by murderers who were killing our people wearing the same jersey in celebration of butchering of black people.”
Image: EFF media/Twitter
Malema said his arguments were the same as those of the “Rhodes must fall” movement.
This is not the first time the team's name has been in the spotlight. In 2016 the ANC distanced itself from remarks by former MP Strike Ralegoma, who called for the fall of the Springbok emblem.
TimesLIVE
