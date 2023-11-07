The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has downplayed the backlash over the Webb Ellis Cup saga involving premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube and provincial chairperson Siboniso Duma, saying the former had “laughed off” the matter.
This is according to provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo after the ANC Women's League (ANCWL) on Monday slammed Duma, who is also MEC for economic development in the province, claiming he “overshadowed” Dube-Ncube during the hosting of the Springbok Rugby World Cup trophy tour in Durban at the weekend.
In a statement on Tuesday, Mtolo quoted Dube-Ncube as saying: “Nobhala (Mtolo) and officials, please let’s not allow these detractors to play cheap politics at dividing the ANC and the public. We actually laughed with comrade Mthombeni (Duma) yesterday about the fact that he is the one that will match Elizabeth [a reference to Springbok Eben Etzebeth] because of his height.”
TimesLIVE was unable to get comment from Dube-Ncube before publication. Her comment will be added to this story once obtained.
The hullabaloo was caused by Duma hoisting the trophy during a photo opportunity with Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth and the premier when the provincial government hosted the Springboks in Durban. While Dube-Ncube was expected to hoist the trophy, as head of the provincial government, Duma suddenly moved forward to do the honours.
ANC KZN claims premier 'laughed off' Webb Ellis Cup-lifting saga
Nomusa Dube-Ncube has no qualms about incident, says provincial secretary
Image: KZN PREMIER'S OFFICE
How many KZN premiers does it take to lift the Boks' World Cup trophy?
A social media backlash ensued, leading to a reprimand of Duma by the ANCWL for “repeatedly undermining the authority and leadership of premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube”.
Mtolo lambasted the ANCWL, calling them “loudhailers of the chorus peddled by forces opposed to the ANC.
“Under normal circumstances, we would have expected the ANCWL to engage the ANC provincial leadership using internal processes, instead of this reckless posture that is divisive and factional at its best,” he said.
According to Mtolo, it had been agreed to allow Duma to lift the trophy, which he said was a collective decision.
The ANC secretary also defended Duma against the ANCWL accusation that he had “persistently behaved in a manner” that undermines Dube-Ncube.
TimesLIVE
