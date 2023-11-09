Zondo chaired the state capture commission between August 2018 and June 2022 and released a lengthy report more than a year ago. He said the government needs to close the taps in public procurement to fight corruption.
“The levels of corruption in South Africa have reached completely unacceptable proportions. Unless something very drastic and effective is done, soon we will have no country worth calling home.”
Procurement in the public sector remains vulnerable to corruption with millions of rand looted every year, he said.
“If we can close the taps in public procurement, we will make a big difference in our fight against corruption.”
LISTEN | 'Something needs to be done about corruption or we won't have a country worth calling home' — Zondo
Image: MICHAEL SHEEHAN
Chief justice Raymond Zondo says corruption in South Africa has reached unacceptable levels. He was speaking at the national anti-corruption dialogue in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni, on Wednesday.
Listen here:
