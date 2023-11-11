Politics

Tertuis Simmers is new DA leader in the Western Cape

11 November 2023 - 16:31
Hendrik Hancke Senior reporter
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
The new leader of the DA in the Western Cape, Tertuis Simmers, addressing the party during its 2023 Western Cape Congress.
The new leader of the DA in the Western Cape, Tertuis Simmers, addressing the party during its 2023 Western Cape Congress.
Image: Supplied

Tertuis Simmers has been chosen to lead the DA in the Western Cape. 

He beat rival Bonginkosi Madikizela for the position at the party's provincial congress in Cape Town on Saturday.

“I am very happy with the result but remain humble in victory. I am an activist in my marrow and this just shows my fellow activists will throw their weight behind me to ensure a better future for the Western Cape,” Simmers told TimesLIVE.

“This was made possible by hard work and it shows it is possible to reach the top leadership position in our province without back-stabbing or infighting.”

In a statement, the DA said: “Presiding officer Desiree van der Walt is satisfied that the voting process complied with the party’s internal rules and procedures which guide all internal elections. The results have been accepted by all candidates, their party agents and all delegates at congress.

“We extend our appreciation and gratitude to all candidates and delegates for their collegial participation in the congress, all in the spirit of a strong and healthy internal democracy.” 

Party members celebrating the election of Tertuis Simmers at the DA Western Cape Congress as their new provincial leader.
Party members celebrating the election of Tertuis Simmers at the DA Western Cape Congress as their new provincial leader.
Image: Supplied

The party's new leadership for the Western Cape is:

  • Provincial leader: Tertuis Simmers;
  • Provincial deputy leader (uncontested): Geordin Hill-Lewis;
  • Provincial chairperson (uncontested): Jaco Londt;
  • Provincial deputy chairpersons: Anroux Marais, Carl Pophaim and Zimkhitha Sulelo;
  • Provincial finance chairperson (uncontested): Erik Marais; and
  • Additional members: Grant Twigg, Xanthea Limberg, Andrew Stroebel and Donovan Joubert. 

“This newly elected leadership team will lead the province to next year’s national and provincial elections, working towards keeping the Western Cape DA and rescuing South Africa,” the party said.

“We congratulate them all and wish them well in growing and strengthening the DA in what is the best-run province in the country.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

DA says it will rescue KZN voters from 'abusive ANC' relationship

The DA says its premier candidate Chris Pappas will rescue KwaZulu-Natal voters from an “abusive relationship” with the ANC.
Politics
5 days ago

DA, ANC differ on SA’s recall of diplomats from Israel, state expresses concern over killing of Palestinians

This is normal practice, says minister Naledi Pandor, who likens comments by Israeli diplomat to those made by US ambassador Reuben Brigety
News
5 days ago

Steenhuisen removes Ghaleb Cachalia from his shadow cabinet over anti-Israel comments

The DA shadow public enterprises minister on Tuesday tweeted that he ‘will not be silenced’ and that ‘Israel is committing genocide’
Politics
1 week ago

Winde defends top job for Zondo-tainted official

Western Cape premier Alan Winde has defended the appointment of a state capture-implicated official to a senior position in his administration, ...
News
2 weeks ago

MEC Tertuis Simmers in ‘double-dipping’ house perk row

A Western Cape MEC is living it up in a swanky R10,000-a-month estate at taxpayers’ expense while he owns property just a few kilometres away.
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Ramaphosa should 'hurry up and shut' Israeli embassy, Mbalula tells ... Politics
  2. Tertuis Simmers is new DA leader in the Western Cape Politics
  3. ‘Absolute rubbish’: EFF lawyer slams AfriForum's claim it falsified proof of ... Politics
  4. South Africa issues démarche to Israeli ambassador Eliav Belotsercovsky Politics
  5. LISTEN | ActionSA focus is to vote ANC out of power in 2024: Herman Mashaba Politics

Latest Videos

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula calls for unity after KZN spat with RWC ...
Mbalula opens case against Mthunzi Mdwaba over R500m bribe allegations