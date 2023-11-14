Politics

Lesufi apologises for threatening minister in defence of crime wardens

14 November 2023 - 10:59
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi expressed frustration at the lack of further empowerment for the "amaPanyaza" crime prevention wardens. File photo.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi apologised for threatening that an unnamed minister’s days are numbered because they do not want to recognise crime wardens in the City of Johannesburg.

A video emerged on social media platforms where Lesufi expressed frustration at the lack of further empowerment for the “amaPanyaza” crime prevention wardens.

“We have trained these young people to be police wardens. You as a minister are refusing to recognise them. Your days are numbered.‬ You want to undermine them.”

“We say to this minister: give us the power to have the young people to have guns so they can protect our townships,” he was heard saying in the video.

A day after the video sparked controversy on social media and many speculated which minister he referred to, Lesufi apologised.

“In the past 24-hours I’ve noted with disappointment the slicing and leaking of a video recording of an internal political presentation I made to a gathering of our alliance partners,” said Lesufi on his social media.

He explained he was giving an update on the challenges experienced in implementing crime-fighting initiatives and not necessarily attacking a minister.

“The content of my presentation as per the leak came across as insensitive and threatening to a government minister, and for that I apologise and take full responsibility for what I said.”

“Unfortunately, this leaked excerpt from my extensive presentation did not put our appreciation of the work of the police and other law enforcement organisations into context. Instead, it elevated our concerns and frustration.”

He said that he would make amends with the minister.

TimesLIVE

