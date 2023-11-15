Since his expulsion from the EFF barely a month ago, the new AUC member said he turned down about 50 political leaders who tried to woo him to join their parties.
“I've been approached and spoken to by more than 50 party leaders who wished I be associated with their organisations. I have made my choice.
“I've gone through the constitution [of the AUC] and it resonates with me. What it stands for,” Khoza said.
While his and the party's focus was explained to be collectively growing membership, building structures and galvanising people to vote for the AUC, Khoza added the party would “unite Africans to rescue South Africa, the continent and unite the people of the diaspora for a new vision”.
“Collectively we are equal to the task. It is going to be less talk and the numbers are going to speak when votes are counted after the elections,” said Khoza.
The AUC was launched a little over two months ago.
TimesLIVE
Former EFF leader Vusi Khoza joins AUC as he bids farewell to politics of ‘hooliganism’
Image: Zimasa Matiwane
Expelled EFF leader Vusi Khoza has joined new kid on the block the Africa Unite Congress, saying the move signalled his departure from the politics of “hooliganism and polarisation”.
The former EFF KwaZulu-Natal chairperson and MP was axed by the red berets for failing to organise buses to ferry supporters to the party's 10th anniversary celebration at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg earlier this year.
In Durban on Wednesday, Khoza was among new members of the AUC.
He said his latest political move signalled a fresh start from “destructive politics”.
“A rebirth from politics of hooliganism to politics of humility. From politics of polarisation to politics of unity.”
‘A good leader but surrounded by hyenas and vultures’: former EFF MP Vusi Khoza bids Malema farewell
Since his expulsion from the EFF barely a month ago, the new AUC member said he turned down about 50 political leaders who tried to woo him to join their parties.
“I've been approached and spoken to by more than 50 party leaders who wished I be associated with their organisations. I have made my choice.
“I've gone through the constitution [of the AUC] and it resonates with me. What it stands for,” Khoza said.
While his and the party's focus was explained to be collectively growing membership, building structures and galvanising people to vote for the AUC, Khoza added the party would “unite Africans to rescue South Africa, the continent and unite the people of the diaspora for a new vision”.
“Collectively we are equal to the task. It is going to be less talk and the numbers are going to speak when votes are counted after the elections,” said Khoza.
The AUC was launched a little over two months ago.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
EFF claims to stand for the poor but expelled me for my poverty, says axed MP Vusi Khoza
‘I’ll survive’: EFF MP Vusi Khoza after being recalled for failing to hire buses
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos