WATCH | Gcaleka says Breytenbach’s comments about her rise don’t give her sleepless nights

“Yes, her comments were unfortunate. I found them very unfortunate, especially at this stage of our democracy,” she said.
“But again I had to remind myself that we operate in a very complex environment and, truth be told, I am the public protector of the Republic of South Africa.”
She said her priorities were to ensure she leads the institution in a manner that it serves all, is independent, impartial and fair and conducts itself in a manner that is not prejudicial against anyone and is accountable to parliament.
“For me to discharge these constitutional duties I have to remove my personal feelings. I have an institution I need to lead, not only for me but for the people of South Africa.
“No, it doesn’t give me sleepless nights. My CV, my career, my experience speaks for itself and the work I’ve done in the past and will continue to do speak for itself,” she said.
During a parliamentary debate to consider Gcaleka’s recommendation for public protector on October 19, Breytenbach opposed the recommendation, citing reasons why she should not be appointed.
She insinuated Gcaleka, who formerly worked at the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), and former NPA boss Menzi Simelane were more than friends or colleagues.
Public protector advocate Kholeka Gcaleka says remarks by DA MP Glynnis Breytenbach which insinuated she slept her way to the top were “unfortunate”.
She was responding to a question at the Cape Town Press Club on Tuesday about how she would relate to parliament’s justice portfolio committee following Breytenbach’s comments.
Breytenbach, a former prosecutor, is a member of the committee.
Gcaleka said she had faced “severe criticism” in her position as deputy public protector but she went back and accounted to the committee and related very well with all committee members, including Breytenbach.
Breytenbach suggested Gcaleka was rapidly promoted in the NPA due to her relationship with Simelane.
“Her cosy relationship, some say intimate relationship, with her boss, the rather odious Menzi Simelane, led to speedy promotions and her very vocal and active support of his role in the capture of the NPA,” said Breytenbach.
Mampara of the week: Glynnis Breytenbach
She was thrown out of the house when she refused to withdraw the remarks.
Asked on Tuesday why the public should trust the office, Gcaleka said it will depend on the quality and integrity of the work the office produces.
“I believe we have started that path. We already have a quality assurance team from branch level led by the COO at a higher stage and at the final stage led by me.
“ Any report I sign is approved through the quality assurance team which has the COO, CEO and executive management of the institution. There is not a single report I have produced when I was acting in 2021, and when I was acting recently, that is not known by the institution.”
Gcaleka said those mechanisms remain in place to ensure there are checks and balances, even with herself as the head of the institution who must make the final decisions.
“We don’t always agree but at least there is accountability and transparency even if I must make the final decision.”
Decisions are influenced by the public protector, CEO and the rest of the staff and all the decisions she has taken have gone through the process, adhering to the Public Protector Act. Gcaleka said she believes those are the checks and balances that will build public trust and improve the standard of reports the institution produces.
Gcaleka said when she was appointed acting public protector after her predecessor Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s suspension in June 2022, the institution was “quite vulnerable” but has gone through rebuilding which continues.
“We are an institution on the path of healing.”
