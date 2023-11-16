Politics

WATCH | Parliament debates motion to 'close' Israeli embassy in SA

16 November 2023 - 14:02 By TIMESLIVE
MPs are debating a motion on the “removal” of the Israeli embassy and the suspension of relations between South Africa and Israel.

The motion was tabled by EFF leader Julius Malema.

