Discontent about Sadtu members working as IEC officials is overkill: electoral chief
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
The IEC has dismissed allegations that it has been infiltrated by members of the ANC-aligned South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu).
Claims that Sadtu members often work as temporary IEC staff during elections were made by several parties during the weekend's first voter registration campaign. They said they were opposed to this because of the union's affiliation with the ruling party.
However, the IEC said the situation was not as dire as it was made out to be.
The commission was reporting to the National Assembly's portfolio committee on home affairs regarding preparations for the 2024 national and provincial elections.
“As you know, we now know who belongs to which establishment, but that is notwithstanding the fact that in terms of the constitution, people have a right to freedom of association,” said IEC chair Mosotho Moepya.
“What was important is, when we developed the criteria, [these things were already discussed and it was] declared that anyone who holds party-political office — for example, a person we employ is serving in the executive of an institution that has party-political aims — that person cannot be employed and the parties object to that.”
Teachers’ union wants apology from EFF over election monitors role
