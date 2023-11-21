Politics

WATCH | NPA updates parliament on implementation of Zondo commission recommendations

21 November 2023 - 09:29 By TIMESLIVE
The National Prosecuting Authority is appearing before parliament's committee on justice and correctional services to provide an update on its implementation of the Zondo commission's recommendations.

The state capture inquiry was established in January 2018 by former president Jacob Zuma to investigate allegations of state capture, corruption and fraud in the public sector. 

It concluded its work in June 2022.

