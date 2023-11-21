The National Prosecuting Authority is appearing before parliament's committee on justice and correctional services to provide an update on its implementation of the Zondo commission's recommendations.
The state capture inquiry was established in January 2018 by former president Jacob Zuma to investigate allegations of state capture, corruption and fraud in the public sector.
It concluded its work in June 2022.
WATCH | NPA updates parliament on implementation of Zondo commission recommendations
The National Prosecuting Authority is appearing before parliament's committee on justice and correctional services to provide an update on its implementation of the Zondo commission's recommendations.
The state capture inquiry was established in January 2018 by former president Jacob Zuma to investigate allegations of state capture, corruption and fraud in the public sector.
It concluded its work in June 2022.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
ONKGOPOTSE JJ TABANE | Our judiciary must speak out against graft
NPA under the cosh as new budget cuts loom
Co-operation of Brics' prosecution bodies crucial in fighting crime: Batohi
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos