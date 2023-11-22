LISTEN | 'This is not the Israel of Jesus Christ' — Pemmy Majodina tells MPs as motion to cut Israel ties succeeds

ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina says Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Israel is not “the Israel of Jesus”.
Majodina was speaking in the National Assembly on Tuesday where a motion calling for the South African government to “close” the Israeli embassy and suspend diplomatic relations with Israel was voted on.
“The ANC supports the EFF's motion. Let us be clear, this is not a religious war, this is not the Isreal from the Bible, people are being killed in this Israel, this is Netanyahu's Israel. This is not the Israel of Jesus Christ,” said Majodina.
Listen here:
Image: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day
The motion was brought in response to the Israel-Palestine conflict. It was passed with the support of 248 MPs to 91 against.
The passing of the amended motion took place after Israel recalled its ambassador to South Africa Eliav Belotserkovsky to Jerusalem for consultations.
TimesLIVE
