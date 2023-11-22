Politics

POLL | Would a decision to close the Israeli embassy in SA be a good move?

22 November 2023 - 12:39 By TimesLIVE
Parliament voted in favour of closing the Israeli embassy in SA on Tuesday.
Image: My ANC/Twitter

The final decision on whether South Africa will shut the Israeli embassy rests with President Cyril Ramaphosa and his executive.

MPs voted in favour of the closure of the embassy in South Africa on Tuesday.

The motion, brought by the EFF, called for diplomatic ties with Israel to be cut.

The ANC, EFF, ATM and PAC supported the motion, while the DA, IFP, FF+ and ACDP opposed it. 

EFF leader Julius Malema said: “This violence has seen more than 11,000 Palestinians massacred in an unprecedented military bombardment of unarmed, innocent and helpless civilians.

“In this inhumane bombardment, the Israeli Defence Force has murdered 4,650 children, 3,145 women, 198 medics, 22 civil defence personnel and 51 journalists.”

WATCH | Parliament votes on motion for closure of Israeli embassy

Parliament is voting on whether South Africa should close the Israel embassy in the country.
1 day ago

Govt says relations with Israel can't be normal, Malema demands ties be cut

Mashego-Dlamini participated in the EFF-sponsored parliamentary debate which called for SA to close the Israeli embassy in Pretoria and cut all ...
5 days ago

ANC to support EFF motion to 'close' Israeli embassy, suspend diplomatic ties

The ANC instructed its MPs to support a motion by the EFF to "close" the Israeli embassy in South Africa and to temporarily suspend diplomatic ...
6 days ago

LISTEN | 'This is not the Israel of Jesus Christ' — Pemmy Majodina tells MPs as motion to cut Israel ties succeeds

ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina says Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Israel is not “the Israel of Jesus”.
5 hours ago

No cabinet decision to 'close' Israeli embassy, says Ntshavheni

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni has confirmed there is no cabinet decision yet to “close” the Israeli embassy in South Africa.
1 day ago
