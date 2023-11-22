POLL | Would a decision to close the Israeli embassy in SA be a good move?

The final decision on whether South Africa will shut the Israeli embassy rests with President Cyril Ramaphosa and his executive.
MPs voted in favour of the closure of the embassy in South Africa on Tuesday.
The motion, brought by the EFF, called for diplomatic ties with Israel to be cut.
The ANC, EFF, ATM and PAC supported the motion, while the DA, IFP, FF+ and ACDP opposed it.
EFF leader Julius Malema said: “This violence has seen more than 11,000 Palestinians massacred in an unprecedented military bombardment of unarmed, innocent and helpless civilians.
“In this inhumane bombardment, the Israeli Defence Force has murdered 4,650 children, 3,145 women, 198 medics, 22 civil defence personnel and 51 journalists.”
