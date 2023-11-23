ANC KwaZulu-Natal secretary Bheki Mtolo has likened voting for the DA and IFP in the province to bringing back “bantustans and homelands”.
The ANC celebrated its victory in a by-election at Imbali township, Umsunduzi municipality.
“The people of ward 41 under Umsunduzi local municipality have used the by-election to crush any attempt to reintroduce bantustan and homeland as championed by the DA and IFP,” Mtolo said.
The ANC retained the ward with an increased majority of 81% from 69%.
The party garnered 2,428 votes, while the EFF received 327 and the IFP 219. The DA did not field a candidate, in accordance with its deal with the IFP of not contesting the same ward with a common purpose of removing the ANC from power in KZN.
DA, IFP vote is reintroducing bantustans — Bheki Mtolo
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
ANC KwaZulu-Natal secretary Bheki Mtolo has likened voting for the DA and IFP in the province to bringing back “bantustans and homelands”.
The ANC celebrated its victory in a by-election at Imbali township, Umsunduzi municipality.
“The people of ward 41 under Umsunduzi local municipality have used the by-election to crush any attempt to reintroduce bantustan and homeland as championed by the DA and IFP,” Mtolo said.
The ANC retained the ward with an increased majority of 81% from 69%.
The party garnered 2,428 votes, while the EFF received 327 and the IFP 219. The DA did not field a candidate, in accordance with its deal with the IFP of not contesting the same ward with a common purpose of removing the ANC from power in KZN.
Internal DA, independent polling shows multiparty charter can win Gauteng, says Steenhuisen
Mtolo claimed the result was another indication that the multiparty charter was doomed to fail.
The charter is a pre-election agreement that includes the DA and the IFP, and is aimed at challenging the ANC's three-decades rule.
“The ANC has radically increased its support from 69% to 81%, with a weak and ill-conceived multiparty charter being again rejected as indicated [by the results],” said Mtolo.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
DA, ActionSA at loggerheads: How former coalition partners failed to snatch back Joburg
Look and smell good: plastic chair donations and small acts of kindness mark voter registration weekend
Online voter registrations are booming, says IEC
EFF accuses ANC’s Bheki Mtolo of defamation, demands retraction
DA says it will rescue KZN voters from 'abusive ANC' relationship
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos