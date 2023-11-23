Politics

WATCH | Ramaphosa, Gordhan brief media on SA ports crisis

23 November 2023 - 11:43 By TIMESLIVE
President Cyril Ramaphosa and public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan are briefing the media on Thursday on challenges facing Richards Bay port.

Sunday Times reported that failing ports, congested roads and the collapse of Transnet were dealing a death blow to the economy as vital exports were being held up on blocked roads with further delays at dilapidated ports now rated among the worst in Africa.

