WATCH | UIF bribe scandal: Thulas Nxesi briefs media

23 November 2023 - 12:31 By TIMESLIVE
Minister of employment and labour Thulas Nxesi is briefing the media on Thursday on the application to set aside the R5bn agreement with Thuja.

“The minister will brief the public and the media on the latest processes and actions he has taken to set the agreement aside since the breaking of the story by the media in December 2022. The minister through his statements has committed that at an appropriate time, he will take the nation and the media into confidence and give a full account on his efforts and work to set the R5bn application aside,” his office said.

