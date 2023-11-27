The secretary-general believes his party leader is too good a person and says it sometimes frustrates him.
“He is a good and kindhearted person in the ANC. Sometimes I want to shake him up with a klap, but then I remember he is older than me.”
Mbalula says if you believe the ANC is selling out, it is because Ramaphosa leads, alongside some people who have no backbone.
TimesLIVE
LISTEN | Ramaphosa a sheep among wolves, says Fikile Mbalula
Image: Alaister Russell
“President Cyril Ramaphosa is a sheep in the midst of wolves in the ANC,” says Fikile Mbalula, saying he would like to see the president crack the whip.
Listen to Mbalula:
TimesLIVE
