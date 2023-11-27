Politics

LISTEN | Ramaphosa a sheep among wolves, says Fikile Mbalula

27 November 2023 - 14:29
Bulelani Nonyukela Audio producer
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa congratulates newly elected secretary-general Fikile Mbalula at the elective conference at Nasrec in December 2022.
Image: Alaister Russell

“President Cyril Ramaphosa is a sheep in the midst of wolves in the ANC,” says Fikile Mbalula, saying he would like to see the president crack the whip.

Listen to Mbalula:

The secretary-general believes his party leader is too good a person and says it sometimes frustrates him.

“He is a good and kindhearted person in the ANC. Sometimes I want to shake him up with a klap, but then I remember he is older than me.”

Mbalula says if you believe the ANC is selling out, it is because Ramaphosa leads, alongside some people who have no backbone.

TimesLIVE

