Politics

IN PICS | Palestine solidarity march in central Johannesburg

29 November 2023 - 18:18 By Thapelo Morebudi
Thousands of people march through downtown Johannesburg on November 29 2023, to mark the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, amid Israel's ongoing war with Hamas.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Johannesburg residents joined representatives of political parties and trade unions in a march of solidarity with the Palestinian people from the CBD to Constitution Hill on Wednesday, International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People.

TimesLIVE photographer Thapelo Morebudi was there to capture these images of the march.

Thousands of people demonstrate on the streets of Johannesburg on November 29 2023, marching through the city to mark the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
A woman holding a placard was among thousands of people demonstrating on the streets of Johannesburg on November 29 2023, to mark the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Thousands of people march through Johannesburg on November 29 2023, to mark the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
People demonstrate on the streets of Johannesburg on November 29 2023, marching through the city to mark the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Thousands of people demonstrate on the streets of Johannesburg on November 29 2023, marching through the city to mark the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Thousands of people demonstrate on the streets of Johannesburg on November 29 2023, marching through the city to mark the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Demonstrators march through the streets of downtown Joburg on November 29 2023 in solidarity with the people of Palestine.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Demonstrators march through the streets of downtown Joburg on November 29 2023 in solidarity with the people of Palestine.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Thousands of people demonstrate on the streets of Johannesburg on November 29 2023, marching through the city to mark the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Thousands demonstrate in central Johannesburg on November 29 2023 to mark the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Demonstrators march through the streets of downtown Joburg on November 29 2023 in solidarity with the people of Palestine.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

TimesLIVE

MORE:

LISTEN | 'The people of Palestine will rise again': Political parties, unions, civil society march in Joburg

Political parties, trade unions and members of the public marched from the Johannesburg CBD to Constitution Hill on Wednesday in solidarity with ...
Politics
2 hours ago

WATCH | Israeli DJs perform at site of October 7 attack on music festival

On Tuesday Israeli electronic music DJs performed at the site where Hamas terrorists murdered more than 200 people on October 7 at the Nova music ...
News
10 hours ago

Daughter’s relief after former South African woman, 79, released by Hamas

A British-Israeli woman is breathing a sigh of relief after her mother, a former Gqeberha resident, was released by Hamas, almost two months after ...
News
1 day ago

U19 skipper’s CSA probe is ‘schoolboy bullying’, says SA Jewish Board of Deputies

But PSA says as a national captain, David Teeger’s callous and prejudiced comments contradict SA’s stance on the Israel-Palestine conflict
Politics
2 days ago

Mideast conflict reveals cracks in Brics wall

It comes as no surprise that the recent Brics online meeting chaired by President Cyril Ramaphosa issued a clear call for a lasting humanitarian ...
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago
