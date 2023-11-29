Johannesburg residents joined representatives of political parties and trade unions in a march of solidarity with the Palestinian people from the CBD to Constitution Hill on Wednesday, International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People.
TimesLIVE photographer Thapelo Morebudi was there to capture these images of the march.
IN PICS | Palestine solidarity march in central Johannesburg
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
