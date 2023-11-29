LISTEN | 'The people of Palestine will rise again': Political parties, unions, civil society march in Joburg

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula told marchers Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should be arrested and the International Criminal Court should “do the right thing”.
EFF Gauteng secretary Moshe Koma said they are giving parliament 12 days to implement the motion to “close” the Israeli embassy in South Africa. The National Assembly recently voted to “close” the embassy.
Palestinian-led Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement coalition national director Roshan Dadoo says the coalition is anti-Zionist and won't be silent in their solidarity with Palestine.
Former intelligence minister Ronnie Kasrils said the people of Palestinian “will rise again”.
"Gaza is not lost — Gaza will rise, the Palestinian people will rise. They will never be defeated. It's the Zionist Israel who will be defeated," said Kasrils.
'The people of Palestine will rise again': Political parties, unions, civil society march in Joburg
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Political parties, trade unions and members of the public marched from the Johannesburg CBD to Constitution Hill on Wednesday in solidarity with the Palestinian people.
The world marked International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People on Wednesday amid Israel's war with Hamas.
Listen here:
