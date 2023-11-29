Politics

WATCH LIVE | NSFAS, universities, and student organisations appear in parliament

29 November 2023 - 09:40 By TIMESLIVE
The higher education and training department, National Student Financial Aid Scheme, Universities South Africa, South African Public Colleges Organisation, South African Union of Students and the South African Technical and Vocational Education and Training Students Association appear before the parliamentary portfolio on higher education on Wednesday.

