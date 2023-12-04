The party's manifesto includes working with the private sector to better the country and Mashaba said ActionSA would replace broad-based black economic empowerment with a policy of inclusive economic empowerment to empower previously disadvantaged South Africans.
LISTEN | 'Private sector will flourish to give South Africans upward mobility': Mashaba on ActionSA government
Image: EUGENE COETZEE
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba says under his government the private sector would flourish to give South Africans success and upward mobility.
He was speaking at the party's 2024 election campaign launch in Ga-Ramotse in Hammanskraal at the weekend.
Mashaba told supporters, known as “Actionairs”: “The private sector must be an equal partner in developing our country and its people.
“Under an ActionSA government, the private sector wi flourish, giving more South Africans an opportunity for success and upward mobility.”
Listen here:
The party's manifesto includes working with the private sector to better the country and Mashaba said ActionSA would replace broad-based black economic empowerment with a policy of inclusive economic empowerment to empower previously disadvantaged South Africans.
He said most political parties have similar agendas to fight corruption, end load-shedding and deal with unemployment, but ActionSA is a party of action, not words.
“I have never believed in making promises I cannot keep. I don’t just want to share empty words with you. We are not a party of words; we are a party of action — with a plan to fix South Africa.”
ActionSA was launched in 2020. The party contested the elections in 2021, becoming the sixth largest party by winning 90 seats in six municipalities across two provinces.
Next year will be the first time it contests provincial and national elections.
