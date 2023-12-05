Politics

WATCH LIVE | Malala Yousafzai delivers 21st Nelson Mandela annual lecture

05 December 2023 - 16:17 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC.

Nobel Peace laureate Malala Yousafzai is delivering the 21st Nelson Mandela annual lecture on Tuesday.

It has been a decade since the death of the former president and international icon whose legacy is renowned around the world for what he did for South Africa and his spirit of reconciliation. 

MORE:

WATCH | 'I wish for improvement': South Africans have their say on Mandela's absence 10 years after death

Some residents of Soweto, where Nelson Mandela once lived, feel disillusioned by the country's current situation.
News
1 day ago

EDITORIAL | Sadly Madiba’s legacy has been a hit and miss affair in SA

A visit to Robben Island museum was a dreary affair, while the Mthatha museum struggles to attract visitors due to the remoteness of its location
Opinion & Analysis
19 hours ago

Mthatha museum keeps a watchful eye on gifts given to Mandela

It may need a R33-million grant and 28 staffers but things are improving for the Nelson Mandela Museum
News
2 days ago

Nelson Mandela Children’s Hospital operates at half its capacity

Main funding comes from the government, CEO plans to find new sources of revenue.
News
2 days ago

Madiba’s Joburg home now derelict, deserted

The two extremes of Nelson Mandela's legacy are aptly represented in the former president's two homes in Houghton, Johannesburg.
News
2 days ago

Madiba’s foundation fights to stay relevant in face of funding challenges

There are at least 32 streets in South Africa named after the late former president Nelson Mandela. This is according to the records of the Nelson ...
News
2 days ago
