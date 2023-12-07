Politics

WATCH LIVE | Cyril Ramaphosa hosts presidential imbizo in Welkom

07 December 2023 - 11:24 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Courtesy: SABC News

President Cyril Ramaphosa is hosting an imbizo in Welkom in the Free State on Thursday.

TimesLIVE

subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Investigate Ace Magashule and Mosebenzi Zwane criminally for Vrede dairy farm ... Politics
  2. LISTEN | Mbalula backtracks on ending load-shedding by December, blames sabotage Politics
  3. Despite challenges, SA much better than it was 29 years ago: Mashatile Politics
  4. LISTEN | 'Merit and ANC not mutually exclusive,' says Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma Politics
  5. 'The king is the state': Malema endorses King Misuzulu’s control of land Politics

Latest Videos

'Eskom & ANC is bankrupt': MPs slam Eskom's proposed debt relief amendment bill
Nelson Mandela's Legacy: Aspirations and Reflections on Soweto's Vilakazi Street