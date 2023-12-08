Politics

LISTEN | Nzimande complains parliament making him account 'too much'

08 December 2023 - 16:12
Bulelani Nonyukela Audio producer
Higher education minister Blade Nzimande says he is being called too often to account in parliament. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Minister Blade Nzimande has complained he is being called too often to account in parliament.

Listen to Nzimande and committee:

The minister of higher education, science and innovation was appearing before a parliamentary portfolio committee at its last meeting for this year.

Nzimande said being called “too much” to account to the committee does not give him and his team enough time to do their work.

Committee chair Nompendulo Mkhatshwa said the minister must direct his concerns to the chair of chairs.

EFF MP Mandla Shikwambana did not take kindly to the minister's complaint, telling him to “stop policing the committee”.

Nzimande explained the negative effect on him and his team of having to appear before them frequently. “It poses certain challenges on our side, If I don’t raise it here, where do you expect me to raise it? In a rally?” 

The minister asked to be released early from the meeting as the president required him to discuss NSFAS issues at a special cabinet meeting.

TimesLIVE

