Politics

LISTEN | ‘Our purpose is to serve, not satisfy our stomachs’ — Mashatile

08 December 2023 - 13:28
Thabo Tshabalala Multimedia producer
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Deputy President Paul Mashatile says 'corruption is based on selfishness and a lack of concern for the majority one leads'. File photo
Deputy President Paul Mashatile says 'corruption is based on selfishness and a lack of concern for the majority one leads'. File photo
Image: Dwayne Senior

Deputy President Paul Mashatile says the purpose of public servants is to serve the people and not think of self-enrichment. 

He was giving the keynote address at the anti-corruption summit held at the University of South Africa on Friday. The world is observing International Anti-Corruption Day on December 9. 

Listen here:

The deputy president said corruption is a persistent problem based on selfishness that inhibits development in society.

“It inhibits development, fairness and equality in our society.

“Corruption is based on selfishness and a lack of concern for the majority one leads.”

Chief justice Raymond Zondo released five volumes of the state capture inquiry report in June last year after four years of hearing how public servants plundered the state. 

Ministers, former ministers and public servants were implicated by the reports. 

Mashatile told the summit citizens should report acts of corruption to authorities. 

“The battle against corruption necessities strategic collaboration across several sectors including government, labour, civil society and academia.

“We call on public servants, citizens and anyone who witnesses any act of corruption to report it to the authorities.”

TimesLIVE

MORE:

WATCH | Paul Mashatile addresses anti-corruption summit

Deputy President Paul Mashatile is addressing the anti-corruption summit on Friday.
Politics
6 hours ago

Veteran Mavuso Msimang quits the ANC

After more than six decades in the ANC, Mavuso Msimang has quit the governing party in protest against a “shameful” record of governance and its ...
Politics
1 day ago

Despite challenges, SA much better than it was 29 years ago: Mashatile

Deputy President Paul Mashatile says the government remains committed to addressing the 'stubborn challenge' of load-shedding, which continues to ...
Politics
2 days ago

Raymond Zondo shoots down accusations of ‘captured judiciary’

Chief justice Raymond Zondo has defended the judiciary against allegations of it being 'captured', saying he has for the past four years called for ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Communications ministry clears the air on image of old man 'kneeling' before ... Politics
  2. Ezulweni relaxes deadline for ANC to settle R100m debt Politics
  3. DA adds another R100k to reward to find killer of KZN chief whip Nhlalayenza ... Politics
  4. Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams to subject herself to integrity committee to deal with ... Politics
  5. LISTEN | 'Merit and ANC not mutually exclusive,' says Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma Politics

Latest Videos

UK prime minister introduces 'watertight' anti-illegal immigration bill
SANDF denies allegations of death and torture squad