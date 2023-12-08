Courtesy: SABC News
Deputy President Paul Mashatile is addressing the anti-corruption summit being held at Unisa in Pretoria on Friday.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH LIVE | Paul Mashatile addresses anti-corruption summit
Courtesy: SABC News
Deputy President Paul Mashatile is addressing the anti-corruption summit being held at Unisa in Pretoria on Friday.
TimesLIVE
MORE:
Despite challenges, SA much better than it was 29 years ago: Mashatile
Expect more load-shedding and a load more lies for Christmas
WATCH | ‘Let communities lead’ — World Aids Day commemoration
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos