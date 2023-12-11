Asked why she failed to hire busses, which was supposed to be through fundraising, Khan said she could not afford it.
‘It was just a symbol’ — axed EFF Merafong chief whip on ANC/EFF T-shirt swap blunder
Image: Lubabalo Lesolle
What was supposed to be a proud “homecoming” for some EFF members to the ANC in Merafong in Johannesburg at the weekend has been labelled a “grand election stunt”.
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula planned to welcome expelled EFF members in Merafong on Sunday at the Wedela community hall, but things did not all go smoothly.
Videos of people grabbing EFF T-shirts from a private car outside the hall started trending on social media. The “homecoming” was described as an election stunt with Mbalula in the hot seat.
Axed EFF Merafong council chief whip Sarah Mmami Ahmed Khan said the wearing of T-shirts was supposed to be a symbol of EFF members “returning to their roots”.
Khan was among three Merafong councillors recently expelled from the party after failing to hire busses for the EFF's 10th anniversary in FNB Stadium in July.
Khan rejected the “homecoming” was a stunt as some people suggested after the videos trended on social media.
“The issue of the T-shirts was just a symbol to show we are leaving a party that has long oppressed us as women. I felt it is fair that as much as they fired us, they saw we had gone back home,” she said.
