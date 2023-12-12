ActionSA is forging ahead with its plans to have eThekwini municipality renamed after the late Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.
TimesLIVE Premium put a spotlight on Tuesday on the party’s plans to have the third largest metropolitan municipality in the country named after Buthelezi after getting endorsement from the late IFP leader’s family.
An ActionSA delegation visited the family at its KwaPhindangene royal palace on Monday to seek their blessings and congratulate the newly appointed chief of the Buthelezi clan, Prince Zuzifa Buthelezi.
The party, led by provincial chairperson Zwakele Mncwango, initially announced its intention during Buthelezi’s provincial memorial service in KwaMashu in early November.
“We believe it is fitting that, in our efforts to honour him, we consult his family and seek their support,” he said.
Mncwango said the Buthelezis endorsed the proposal to rename eThekwini after the IFP founder.
“We were received well by the family and inkosi. He was excited by what ActionSA is proposing and gave [his] full blessings and support [for] our view because this will protect the legacy of uMntwana wakaPhindangene, the role he played and also correct the history of this province,” said Mncwango.
POLL | Do you support ActionSA’s bid to rename eThekwini after Buthelezi?
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
ActionSA is forging ahead with its plans to have eThekwini municipality renamed after the late Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.
TimesLIVE Premium put a spotlight on Tuesday on the party’s plans to have the third largest metropolitan municipality in the country named after Buthelezi after getting endorsement from the late IFP leader’s family.
An ActionSA delegation visited the family at its KwaPhindangene royal palace on Monday to seek their blessings and congratulate the newly appointed chief of the Buthelezi clan, Prince Zuzifa Buthelezi.
The party, led by provincial chairperson Zwakele Mncwango, initially announced its intention during Buthelezi’s provincial memorial service in KwaMashu in early November.
“We believe it is fitting that, in our efforts to honour him, we consult his family and seek their support,” he said.
Mncwango said the Buthelezis endorsed the proposal to rename eThekwini after the IFP founder.
“We were received well by the family and inkosi. He was excited by what ActionSA is proposing and gave [his] full blessings and support [for] our view because this will protect the legacy of uMntwana wakaPhindangene, the role he played and also correct the history of this province,” said Mncwango.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Blow for visitors as Durban closes six beaches due to poor water quality
IFP to push ‘participative politics’ in bid to bolster support for 2024 polls
‘The legal team is carefully studying the court judgment’: Presidency on AmaZulu king recognition blow
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos