Parliament’s powers and privileges committee continues its disciplinary hearing into the conduct of EFF MPs on August 30 2022.
EFF MPs Nazier Paulsen, Khanya Ceza, Ntombovuyo Mente and Dumisani Fannie Mthenjane were ejected from parliament for disrupting a question and answer sitting with President Cyril Ramaphosa.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | EFF MPs’ disciplinary hearing continues in parliament
Parliament’s powers and privileges committee continues its disciplinary hearing into the conduct of EFF MPs on August 30 2022.
EFF MPs Nazier Paulsen, Khanya Ceza, Ntombovuyo Mente and Dumisani Fannie Mthenjane were ejected from parliament for disrupting a question and answer sitting with President Cyril Ramaphosa.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
WATCH | MPs slam Eskom’s debt relief amendment bill seeking to rid interest on loans
EFF slams judge Mokgoatlheng’s ‘fighting like in parliament’ remarks
Malema 'unfazed' by pending exodus of Free State EFF members to Ace Magashule’s party
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos