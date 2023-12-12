Politics

WATCH LIVE | EFF MPs’ disciplinary hearing continues in parliament

12 December 2023 - 10:20 By TIMESLIVE
Parliament’s powers and privileges committee continues its disciplinary hearing into the conduct of EFF MPs on August 30 2022.

EFF MPs Nazier Paulsen, Khanya Ceza, Ntombovuyo Mente and Dumisani Fannie Mthenjane were ejected from parliament for disrupting a question and answer sitting with President Cyril Ramaphosa.

