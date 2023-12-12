Politics

‘We have been robbed of great talent’: Ramaphosa pays tribute to late songbird Zahara

12 December 2023 - 15:01
Amanda Khoza Presidency reporter
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
President Cyril Ramaphosa says he is saddened by the death of award-winning singer Zahara. File photo.
President Cyril Ramaphosa says he is saddened by the death of award-winning singer Zahara. File photo.
Image: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed his sadness at the death of award-winning singer Zahara, real name Bulelwa Mkutukana. 

“We have been robbed of great talent. She was talented, vibrant and a wonderful composer and to be robbed of that talent, at her young age, is a real blow to our country.

“She is one of the great products the country has produced in the arts and I am really saddened by her passing,” Ramaphosa said on Tuesday. 

Tributes have been pouring in for Mkutukana, who died on Monday evening after being hospitalised for two weeks. She was 36. 

Sports, arts and culture minister Zizi Kodwa confirmed the news on his social media, saying: “I am very saddened by the passing of Zahara. My deepest condolences to the Mkutukana family and the South African music industry. Government has been with the family for some time. Zahara and her guitar made an incredible and lasting impact in South African music.” 

The singer gained fame in 2011 when her debut album Loliwe went platinum in only 13 days and double platinum in 17 days, selling more than 100,000 copies in South Africa. 

Zahara was spotted by TK Nciza of TS Records, who signed her to his label. 

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Zahara's family break their silence about her passing

"May we remember Zahara not with sorrow, but with stories of healing, joy, kindness and inspiration she brought to us through her life and her music."
TshisaLIVE
2 hours ago

WATCH | Zahara’s family praises hospital staff who tried to save her life

In pain and grief, the family of award-winning singer Bulelwa “Zahara” Mkutukana have applauded medical professionals who pulled out all the stops to ...
TshisaLIVE
2 hours ago

WATCH | Top 5 songs that made Zahara win Mzansi’s heart

Zahara is remembered for her immense contribution to the music industry.
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

LISTEN | Lala ngoxolo Ma’Sthathu: A tribute to Zahara

Born Bulelwa Mkutukana in the Eastern Cape on November 9 1987, Zahara started singing as a street performer in East London.
Lifestyle
3 hours ago

‘You healed so many souls’ — Tributes pour in for Zahara

"Zahara did a lot for the music industry in South Africa. She paved the way for so many others with her iconic presence and guitar in hand. She will ...
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

Singer Zahara has died

Award-winning singer Zahara, real name Bulelwa Mkutukana, has died, according to reports.
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. RECORDED | IFP president Velenkosi Hlabisa addresses party policy conference Politics
  2. Despite challenges, SA much better than it was 29 years ago: Mashatile Politics
  3. Ten shocking revelations about parliament's devastating fire Politics
  4. WATCH | Shivambu shares video of Muzi Sikhakhane ‘warning’ Fraser has more ... Politics
  5. 'The king is the state': Malema endorses King Misuzulu’s control of land Politics

Latest Videos

A new political leader in South Africa: Meet Roger Jardine
Harvard, Penn Heads Under Fire for Answers on Antisemitism