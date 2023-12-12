‘We have been robbed of great talent’: Ramaphosa pays tribute to late songbird Zahara

President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed his sadness at the death of award-winning singer Zahara, real name Bulelwa Mkutukana.
“We have been robbed of great talent. She was talented, vibrant and a wonderful composer and to be robbed of that talent, at her young age, is a real blow to our country.
“She is one of the great products the country has produced in the arts and I am really saddened by her passing,” Ramaphosa said on Tuesday.
Tributes have been pouring in for Mkutukana, who died on Monday evening after being hospitalised for two weeks. She was 36.
Sports, arts and culture minister Zizi Kodwa confirmed the news on his social media, saying: “I am very saddened by the passing of Zahara. My deepest condolences to the Mkutukana family and the South African music industry. Government has been with the family for some time. Zahara and her guitar made an incredible and lasting impact in South African music.”
The singer gained fame in 2011 when her debut album Loliwe went platinum in only 13 days and double platinum in 17 days, selling more than 100,000 copies in South Africa.
Zahara was spotted by TK Nciza of TS Records, who signed her to his label.
