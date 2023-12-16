Politics

WATCH | Ramaphosa delivers Day of Reconciliation address in Limpopo

16 December 2023 - 12:32 By TIMESLIVE
Courtesy: SABC News

President Cyril Ramaphosa is on Saturday delivering the keynote address at the National Day of Reconciliation celebrations.

The national event will be held at Thohoyandou Stadium in the Thulamela local municipality, in Limpopo's Vhembe district.

This year, Reconciliation Month is commemorated under the theme “Strengthening unity and social cohesion in a healing nation”.

The National Day of Reconciliation aims to promote national unity, social cohesion, constitutional democracy, human rights, and equality by highlighting and advancing the constitutional values and principles that bind together all South Africans. The day also serves as a call to action to individuals to fight racism, discrimination, xenophobia and intolerance.

The Day of Reconciliation focuses attention on national unity that is enriched by the diversity of histories and experiences, languages and cultures that make South Africa unique.

Ramaphosa will be accompanied by minister of sport, arts and culture Zizi Kodwa.

As part of the celebrations, Ramaphosa will visit Fulufhelo Special School, a legacy project in Thohoyandou established in 1987 by the Phalalani Association for people with intellectual disabilities.

