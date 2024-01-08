POLL | Is Fikile Mbalula single-handedly tarnishing brand ANC?

The reputation of the ANC has been on troubled ground for some time, with many South Africans eager to remove the party from power in the upcoming general elections.
Most South Africans are not satisfied with the high cost of living, weak economy, unemployment, rampant corruption and poor service delivery.
Some could say ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula put the last nail in the coffin when he conceded that the ruling party protected and concealed important information about security upgrades at former president Jacob Zuma's Nkandla home.
During the build-up to the party's January 8 statement and 112th birthday bash on Sunday in Barberton, Mpumalanga, Mbalula admitted that the ANC misled parliament in Zuma's defence.
Image: Freddy Mavunda
The party is set to celebrate 112 years of existence this weekend.
“We went to parliament and opened an ad hoc committee and said a swimming pool is a fire pool. The police minister [Nathi Nhleko] was sweating, seeing that this was lies, because it is difficult to explain lies. People have lost their careers because of that thing,” he said.
Mbalula was expressing his frustration with the former president's decision to not vote for and campaign for the ANC in the elections. Zuma cited having lost faith in incumbent president Cyril Ramaphosa.
The outspoken secretary-general said during Zuma's presidency, the ANC bent over backward in his defence to ensure he stayed in power — but when roles are reversed and it is his time to pay it forward, he abandons the party.
According to a report by former public protector Thuli Madonsela, Zuma's controversial home improvements cost the taxpayer more than R240m.
The “fire pool” in question amounted to about R3.9m, causing much anger across the country.
Senior cabinet members defended the cost of the pool, arguing it was a necessary security upgrade in case of a fire at the president's homestead.
TimesLIVE
