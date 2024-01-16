Politics

DA's Khume Ramulifho joins Rise Mzansi

16 January 2024 - 10:44
Andisiwe Makinana Political correspondent
Rise Mzansi leader Songezo Zibi with party members at the launch of the party at Constitution Hill in Johannesburg on April 19 2023.The party is described as a people-driven political alternative to the current South African political landscape. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi

DA member of the Gauteng legislature Khume Ramulifho has joined Rise Mzansi. Ramulifho is the latest prominent member of the official opposition to jump ship in recent years.

He had been a DA member for 25 years.

A former DA youth leader, Ramulifho has been a member of the Gauteng legislature since 2009 where he has been the party’s provincial spokesperson on education.

“This decision was not an easy one. I have built relationships with so many patriotic South Africans over the past 25 years,” he said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Thus far I can proudly say I have given my best in serving the people of this country. My commitment to improve the lives of our people and build a prosperous country remains unchanged.”

Ramulifho outlined his journey which he said started as a student, when he joined the then Democratic Party in 1998 and the DA in 2000.

EDITORIAL | Prepare for a year of shock and comedy on the political stage

None of the theatrics will work towards improving the lives of ordinary people
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

“I served as student activist at the then Vaal Triangle Technikon, now called Vaal University of Technology. I had the honour of serving as the DA Youth regional chairperson, Gauteng provincial youth leader and federal youth leader.”

Ramulifho was elected as a PR councillor in the City of Johannesburg in 2006 and three years later was elected to the provincial legislature.

“I have played an active role in 10 elections contesting or campaigning for candidates at all spheres of government — local, provincial and national — many of which were successful.”

Ramulifho said he had recruited and trained members and activists in Soweto, which he described as “one of the country’s critical voting constituencies”.

He thanked his DA colleagues saying some “remained like family”.

“Ultimately, there are many South Africans who want to see unity in purpose, and I strongly believe Rise Mzansi is able to unite South Africans behind building the South Africa we all deserve, the kind of South Africa that the constitution says is our right to have and I will continue to fight for the people of South Africa.

“I have observed diverse South Africans raising their hands in support for Rise Mzansi.”

Ramulifho suggested he was joining the party as a volunteer and that he will work to ensure it grows and they build a winning team.

TimesLIVE

