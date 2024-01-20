Politics

WATCH | Rise Mzansi leader Songezo Zibi to deliver keynote speech at election manifesto launch

20 January 2024 - 11:58 By TimesLIVE
Rise Mzansi leader Songezo Zibi is expected to deliver the keynote speech at the party's election manifesto at Heartfelt Arena in Pretoria.

Earlier this week, DA member of the Gauteng legislature Khume Ramulifho announced he would be joining Rise Mzansi. Ramulifho is the latest prominent member of the official opposition to jump ship in recent years.

He had been a DA member for 25 years.

