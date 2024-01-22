Politics

Bumper electricity tariff hike approval reaches parliament

22 January 2024 - 14:00
Khulekani Magubane Financial reporter

Minister of public enterprises Pravin Gordhan has written to National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula to table a total average upward adjustment for the electricity retail tariff of 18.65% for 2023/24 and 12.74% for 2024/25. ..

