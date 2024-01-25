Politics

Non-returning DA MPs may quit the party or blame it, warns Helen Zille

25 January 2024 - 13:07 By ZIMASA MATIWANE
DA federal chair Helen Zille says the party is committed to providing the best possible candidates to "rescue" South Africa. File photo.
DA federal chair Helen Zille says the party is committed to providing the best possible candidates to “rescue” South Africa. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

DA federal chairperson Helen Zille has warned that those who may not make the cut to return to parliament on the party's ticket after the 2024 elections may desert the party or publicly criticise it.

Zille on Thursday said the DA's process to select the next cohort of public representatives in parliament and provincial legislature has entered its final phase. 

The former premier of the Western Cape said the candidates' selection process has been running for the past nine months, with MPs seeking re-election and potential candidates subjected to panel interviews and other selection methods.

The 11-step selection process has now entered step 9.

“As with any political party, there will be those who do not make the cut, some of whom may choose to turn their back on the party and seek accommodation elsewhere.

“Some may even choose to blame the party for not making the grade and this is also a trend in our politics more generally, especially before a general election,” she said.

Recently demoted Ghaleb Cachalia quits DA over Israeli-Hamas fallout

Outspoken MP Ghaleb Cachalia has resigned from the DA and parliament over differences with the party’s stance on the war between Israel and Hamas.
Politics
1 week ago

While Zille did not mention his name, former DA MP Ghaleb Cachalia said last week he was quitting the party because he was concerned its leadership would use the MPs selection process to block his return to parliament after a fallout over his views on the Israel-Hamas war, among other things.

The DA dismissed his claim as baseless and “manufactured”.

Zille said the DA remained committed to providing the best possible candidates in its quest to “rescue” South Africa and install a government that puts the interests of its citizens ahead of anything else.

She described the process as “the most advanced and intensive candidate selection process to ensure our public representatives are fit for purpose and have the requisite qualities to serve communities”.

“Throughout the process, the DA has been impressed with the calibre and dedication of aspirant candidates and we look forward to welcoming new and returning incumbent public representatives in the various roles they will fulfil for the party.”



